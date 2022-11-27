Parliament must scrutinize 2023 budget in the interest of Ghanaians - GFL

Business News of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Source: GNA

Abraham Koomson, Secretary General, Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), has called on Parliament to properly scrutinize the 2023 Budget and Economic Policy to ensure the interest of the ordinary Ghanaian is protected and served.



Mr Koomson said Members of Parliament, as the representatives of the citizens, needed to critically examine the budget before the appropriation bill is passed into law for its provisions to take effect from January 2023.



“I expect parliament to ensure that they check diligently and scrutinize the budget before approving,” Mr Koomson stated at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office’s Dialogue platform to analyse the budget and address other labour related issues.



Mr Koomson noted that labour was also studying the budget and would make its views known on the impact it would have on workers, business, and Ghanaians in general.



Speaking on the effects of the economic downturn on industry and implications for employees, Mr Koomson said job security was a threat to industry because of the adverse impact of the ever-increasing cost on businesses, the high inflation and the depreciation of the Cedi.



He said the Federation would engage employers contemplating a shut-down or downsizing the workforce.



He said GFL was concerned about the imminent job losses and the adverse impact on the economy and appealed to the government for urgent interventions.



Mr Koomson noted that the government intervention would go a long way to consolidate the laudable policies, sustain, and expand employment.



In accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) Mr Ken Ofori Atta, the Minister of Finance, on behalf of the President, lay before Parliament the 2023 Annual Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government.



The 2023 Budget focuses on strategies to restore and stabilize the macro economy, build resilience, and promote inclusive growth and value creation.



The Minister also updated Parliament on Ghana’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an IMF-supported Programme and year-to-date macro-fiscal performance of the economy.



It also focused on the YouStart initiative under the Ghana CARES Programme; climate action strategies; fiscal measures and debt management strategies to ensure fiscal and debt sustainability and promote growth.