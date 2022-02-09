Parliament approves €350 million Afram Plains road, bridge projects

Business News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afram Plains to witness developmental projects



Local contractors to be employed for Afram Plains road, bridge project



Building materials to be bought from Ghanaian market



An amount of €350 million has been approved by Parliament to finance the construction of roads and bridges at Afram Plains in the Eastern region.



This project, according to the Chairman of Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, will promote agriculture, as well as, enhance productivity in the region.



Speaking before the House on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, Kennedy Osei Nyarko noted that Ghanaian contractors, skilled workers and some indigenes would be employed for this road and bridge project at Afram Plains.



He also disclosed that contractors will make use of local building materials for the project.



This, he said, will boost the local content and economy as most of the building materials would be sourced from the local market.



“The committee observed that, in line with the local content policy, 30 percent of works have been reserved for Ghanaian contractors, indigenes and other skilled workers...Provision has also been made for the purchase and usage of local materials to boost the economy,” he told the House.



The first contract, worth €150 million is between government of Ghana and Contracta Construction UK Limited.



Contracta Construction UK Limited will construct Bunso-Adawso road and some roads leading to Adawso bridge.



The 104-kilometre project comprises Takorowatwen-Ekyi Amanfrom road (22 km), the Adawso-Kwahu Tafo road (20 km), the Kwahu Tafo-Miaso road (29 km), the Miaso-Begoro road (26 km) and the Begoro-Obuoho road (seven km), Graphic.com has reported.



The €150-million project is expected to be completed in the next three years.



The second agreement is between the government and BNIP-Janson-Adowso Consortium. The €200 million project signed is for the construction of a bridge over the Afram river at Adawso-Ekyi Amanfrom.



The cost component comprises engineering design; including consultancy, soil investigation (€10 million), construction of the substructure, including foundation and pile cap (€103 million) and manufacturing, supply and installation of composite superstructure, including construction of deck and walkway (€72 million), Graphic.com indicated



Presenting its report, Chairman of the committee, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, said the projects were aimed at constructing the road linking Bunso to Adawso on the N6 and specified approach roads to the Adawso Bridge to be constructed over the Afram River.



This project is expected to be completed in the next three-and-half years from the commencement date.