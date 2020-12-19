Business News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: GNA

Parliament approves €18.8 million supplier’s credit for 112 ambulances

Parliament House of Ghana

Parliament has approved €18.8 million Buyer Credit Facility Agreement between the Government of Ghana and Deustche Bank AG to finance the supply of Ambulances and related training and maintenance services.



The terms and conditions of the loan comprise a facility amount of €18.8 million out of which €16.9 million would be used to finance 85 percent of the Commercial Contract and €1.92 million utilized for the Euler Hermes premium.



The tenor for the facility is 8.5 years, a Grace period of 1.5 years, Repayment period – 7years, Interest rate – CIRR 0.65 percent per annum, Commitment rate – 0.60 percent per annum, Upfront fee – 1.25 percent flat of the facility amount and ECA Premium – 8.11 percent flat.



According to, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah, Chairman, Finance Committee, observed on the floor of Parliament, that the object of the loan was to procure 112 ambulances for the National Ambulance Service (NAS) to support the country’s health systems to function effectively at all levels.



Dr Assibey-Yeboah also observed that the Government was implementing the effective Emergency Medical Service (EMS) to help improve the country’s emergency response capabilities.



To achieve this, government is pursuing innovative and efficient ways in the provision and management of health facilities and infrastructure in the country.



Again, Dr Assibey-Yeboah revealed that the country needed in excess of 1,000 ambulances to be able to provide pre-hospital care and handle inter-facility transfer.



This is why government, through the Ministry of Special Initiatives procured and distributed 307 ambulances to augment the existing fleet of 50 ambulances.



He said it was line with this commitment that the government was procuring additional 112 ambulances for the NAS.



Mr Richard Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Bia East, urged members to support the initiative to provide ambulances to all health facilities in the country.



He however stated that the impression was created that every constituency was to receive one ambulance when the 307 ambulances supplied were distributed leaving out Tamale South and Kumbungu constituencies.



He said per the Committee’s report, Ghana needed over 1,000 ambulances to be able to provide pre-hospital care. He said government had already supplied 307 and procuring 112 ambulances, bringing the total to 419 ambulances and a deficit of 581 ambulances.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.