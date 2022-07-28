Parliament approves €135m for construction of Suame Interchange

Business News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Parliament has approved a 135 million euro loan facility to design and construct Phase One of the Suame Interchange and Ancillary works.



The agreement was presented to the house a day after the Majority Leader and Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, was attacked by some constituency members over what they described as delays in the construction of the Suame-Maakro road.



It is recalled that some angry residents within the Suame-Magazine business enclave pelted their MP with sachets of water and other items while hooting at him which necessitated the intervention of the police to whisk the legislator away from danger.



But after the approval of the loan facility, the legislator, sourced from the Deutsche Bank, pleaded with constituents to be tolerant as the construction would come with some inconveniences.



“I am hoping that the people of Suame, and indeed Kumasi, when it comes to being constructed will not use the situation that they complained about, especially the creation of dust, to jeopardize the construction of the project…I am just saying that we should anticipate this so that nobody feeds on it and creates unnecessary problems for the contractor.”



The Suame legislator had recently assured that the project would start in September 2022.



The project was suspended due to a shortage of bitumen after kickstarting in June this year.