Paramount Chief of Ada commends government for promoting salt industry

Business News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has overwhelming commendations and a seal of approval from the Ada Traditional Council for its dedication to the promotion of salt mining in the area.



In statement of appreciation to the Ministry of Land and Natural Resource after intervened in the impasse between a section of the council and Electrochem Ghana Limited Nene Lomo IV, the Divisional Chief of Lomobiawe who acted as the spokesperson of the council said that the government deserved the ought to be applauded for the decisive and proactive manner has handled the issue.



Reacting to the call for support for Electrochem by the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, Nene Lomo IV said that the council will ensure that the peace and all forms of support needed by the company to thrive will be provided by the chiefs.



He talked up the impact of Electrochem in the area, stressing that the arrival of the mining firm has created job opportunities and improved living standards in the area.



Hon. Duker, in accordance with a directive from the sector minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor paid a working visit to the area to ‘fraternize with the chiefs’ and create awareness about Electrochem and its operations in the area.



Speaking after a working inspection of the concessions of Electrochem Ghana, Hon. Duker said ththe success of Electrochem will inure to the benefit to the Ada community as well.



He noted in his tour of the area that Electrochem Ghana has invested in the town and committed resources to developmental projects.



He observed that Electrochem Ghana has undertaken developmental projects in the areas of sports, education, electrification among others.



Hon. Mireku Duker emphasized the objective of government to raise Ghanaian entrepreneurs in the mining sector and that the establishment of Electrochem feeds into that agenda.



The Deputy Lands Minister said that salt mining presents the country another opportunity to diversity its mineral resources and that Ghanaian-owned companies like Electrochem need to be empowered.



He said that Electrochem and other salt mining companies are adding value to salt production in the country and thereby creating employment and revenue with their ability to export the product.



“Our purpose is to fraternize with you and also to encourage to support government as to the need for us strengthen the natural resource base of the country. Fortunately for us we are endowed with resources. Our focus is not only to enhance gold mining, diamond and manganese but also deepen the salt industry.



“Songhor has existed for ages but the name has not impacted on this country so we want to find out and resolve to have some form of positive impact on our economy.



“As a Ministry it is our duty to create the enabling environment for investors who are determined to support and build local people to champion their vision. The President has tasked us to build local champions within the mining industry so we more than ready to support indigenes of this country to build the mining industry,” he said.