Papa’s‌ ‌Pizza‌ ‌donates‌ ‌to‌ ‌Nima‌ ‌Central‌ ‌Mosque‌ ‌ ‌

Source: Hi - Lynks Communications

Papa’s Pizza, an independent fast food restaurant chain that specializes in pizza making in the country, has donated about 60 boxes of pizza to Nima Central Kardo Mosque during Ramadan.



The donation exercise, which formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, was aimed at ensuring that the Muslim brethren meet their nutritional needs after a long day fast.



General Secretary, Nima Central Kardo Mosque, Dauda Seidu, receiving the items on behalf of the Mosque, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Papa’s Pizza for remembering the Muslim community in a time like this that they are waiting upon Allah to restore and shower his blessings upon them.



Marketing Executive, Papa’s Pizza, Maami Esi Yamoah, speaking to the media on the sideline of the presentation activity emphasized that the core mission of the brand is to provide customers with quick, tasty and convenient meals, and it deems it fit to provide the Muslim community which forms part of their core clientele some of these products as a means of solidarity as they continue with Ramadan.



She added that the donation, which was done in partnership with Hi-Lynks Communication Ltd, forms part of the activities to mark the 10th anniversary of Papa’s Pizza.



Furthermore, she indicated that as part of activities to deepen reach and ensure convenience, Papa’s Pizza is introducing in-car delivery services and doorstep delivery services to ensure clients get the best in pizza and munchies for breakfast, lunch and dinner.



Papa’s Pizza now has branches in East Legon, Tema, Dome, Ringroad, Osu, Spintex, Dansoman and North Legon. With global standards to local delicacy and flavours such as Ghanaman, Opana, Meat Eater, Papa’s favorite, Americano, full house, etc.