Panic withdrawals hit MoMo wallets over E-Levy - Ken Ashigbey

Business News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy revised to 1.5%



Akufo-Addo signs E-Levy into law



Ghanaians not interested in the payment of E-Levy



Following the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy, most Ghanaians have withdrawn their monies from their mobile money wallets, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Ken Ashigbey, has said.



He wondered why government still went ahead to implement the E-Levy although majority of Ghanaians were against the payment of the tax [E-Levy].



The Ghana telecommunications chamber CEO in an interview with Asaase News described the E-Levy as a multiplicative tax.



Ken Ashigbey said, “Massively, people are withdrawing from momo and it makes the whole thing complicated. I actually don’t know why the government wouldn’t at least want to listen to the people. Because this is not NDC, NPP; this is a cross-section by the whole population, which is not willing to pay this type of tax which is multiplicative and it is not in the interest of the common man.”



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Tuesday, March 29, moved the motion for the passage of the E-Levy bill in Parliament.



Parliament approved the E-Levy Bill after the Consideration Stage was completed by a Majority-sided House. It was considered under a certificate of urgency.



President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 31, 2022, signed into law the E-Levy.



Meanwhile, the E-Levy has been revised from 1.75% to 1.5% on all electronic transactions.







