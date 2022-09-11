Package your business to attract funding – Entrepreneurs urged

Business News of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

Yaw Njorgnab, Agribusiness Relationship Manager at Stanbic Bank, has advised young entrepreneurs to package their business ideas in ways that make financial institutions confident in financing them.



Mr. Njorgnab said this at the 10th edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show held at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park.



Speaking on what Stanbic Bank is doing to help young entrepreneurs, particularly within the agriculture sector to scale their businesses, Yaw Njorgnab said what attracts funding from financial institutions are ideas that are financially viable.



He said: “Every business starts with an idea and as a bank, our job is to make financial sense out of the ideas and put financial relevance to those ideas. Before you approach any financial institution with your business ideas, you should package it in ways that make it very easy for the financial institution to make financial sense out of it”.



He further noted that Stanbic Bank’s commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs goes beyond financial support to training and mentorship through its Incubator programme.



According to Yaw Njorgnab: “At Stanbic Bank we provide far more than financial support. We have institutionalised a business incubator programme, the SB Incubator, which provides business advisory, coaching and mentorship, and market access facilitation and networking opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups in Ghana. The SB Incubator also offers world-class co-working spaces”.



The Ghana Garden and Flower Show is an annual flagship event of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, an initiative of Stratcomm Africa.