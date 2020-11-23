Press Releases of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: PZ Cusson Ghana

PZ Cussons launches a social impact campaign on childhood cancer

The campaign is to raise funds to the Korle Bu Peadiatric Onchology unit

In Ghana, an estimated 1200 cases of childhood cancer are expected each year but only 300-400 cases are diagnosed due mostly to financial challenges and lack of knowledge on early warning signs.



The good news, however, is that if detected early, Childhood Cancer can be cured. It is this knowledge that prompted PZ Cussons’s Camel to take up the challenge as advocates for children with this condition. This is in line with the core essence of the brand “Say Yes to Life”.



PZ Cussons Ghana, on 20th November 2020 launched the Camel ‘Because We Care’ campaign at the Ghana Medical Association Hall in Korle-bu. The campaign is to raise and provide funds to the Korle Bu Peadiatric Onchology unit in support of diagnosis, treatment, and facility upgrade of the unit.



Over the years, PZ Cussons Ghana has undertaken various Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. The company recognizes that the way businesses operate has changed post-Covid-19 hence businesses need to see themselves as an extension of society.



In this regard, PZ Cussons decided this year to extend the scale of their CSR activities with support from the Ghana Medical Association. Camel Antiseptic wants to be part of a greater good especially after being adjudged by the CIMG as one of Ghana’s legacy brands.



The Camel Because We Care Campaign runs from now till the end of January 2021. During this period PZ Cussons will donate 20 pesewas to the Unit for every bottle of Camel Antiseptic bought.



The total campaign investment for this first wave is estimated at Seven hundred Ghana Cedis of which Two Hundred and fifty thousand will be Handed over to Korle-BU to provide free diagnoses for 100 patients, free treatment for 10 patients, and a facelift of the current ward.



Peadiatric Onchology is not covered under the National Health Insurance Scheme and the estimated cost of diagnosis runs up to five thousand Ghana Cedis in some cases. Treatment and care range between ten and thirty Thousand Ghana cedis. The rest of the resources will go into creating ample awareness, particularly of the early warning signs.



In his address at the launch event, the Managing Director of PZ Cussons Ghana and East Africa stated: “Anytime you purchase a Camel Antiseptic Liquid, think about what your 20 pesewas can do for a child living with cancer … Because we care, your 20 pesewas matters.”

