PZ Cussons Ghana rewards loyal retailers and wholesalers in the camel Display and Win promotion

Press Releases of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Ghana, a leading distributor of personal and home care products in Ghana, rewarded loyal retailers and wholesalers of their flagship brand Camel Antiseptic at an event held at the SIC Life mall in Accra on June 3, 2021.



The Camel Display and Win promotion is the retailer leg of the Camel Buy and Fly promotion and was launched on March 26, 2021 to reward wholesalers and retailers for their loyalty.



The promotion challenged wholesalers and retailers to find creative ways of displaying the Camel Antiseptic Liquid in their shops and ensure consistent stock availability of Camel Antiseptic for the duration of the Camel Buy and Fly promotion.



In addition to weekly and monthly rewards, retailers also had the opportunity to win prizes like cash and household appliances as well as the ultimate prize of a trip to Dubai.



Hafsa Arthur, Head of Brand Development and Activations at PZ Cussons Ghana and Kenya, in her speech thanked retailers and wholesalers for their continuous support of PZ Cussons Brands and urged them to keep participating in subsequent loyalty promotions which will be launched in the near future.



She further stated, ‘At PZ Cussons Ghana, we are passionate about taking care of our retailers and consumers and will always create promotions to reward them especially in these trying times’.



Carlos Enterprise and Atta Maame Enterprise from the Western and Brong Ahafo regions respectively emerged the winners of the ultimate prize of a trip to Dubai with the top 3 retailers in every region winning a Gas Cooker and oven, a tabletop fridge and a halogen oven respectively.



Camel Antiseptic liquid can be found in all neighbourhood shops, open markets and supermarkets across the country.