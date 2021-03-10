Press Releases of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: PZ Cussons Ghana

PZ Cussons Ghana Launches Camel Buy and Fly Promo 3rd Edition: The 5 star pampering edition

A flyer of the newly launched promo

2 years ago, PZ Cussons launched the Camel Buy and fly promotion with the aim to promote not only physical but the mental wellbeing loyal consumers.



On 5th March 2020, the third edition of the promotion was officially launched. The Camel Buy and Fly promotion is a scratch and win promotion which offers exciting prizes including instant airtime, product hampers and a grand prize of an all-expenses paid trip for 2 to Dubai to be won every week for 12 weeks.



Camel Antiseptic has been a household name in Ghana for decades. It is well known for protecting us against germs. Camel Antiseptic Liquid is the number 1 antiseptic liquid in Ghana. It is the only antiseptic liquid endorsed by the Ghana Medical Association.



This is proof of brand value, quality and consistency. Our loyal consumers are the reason the brand is where it is today. Over the past 2 years we have rewarded them with a memorable experience through the Camel Buy and fly promo. Our consumers have been asking for more especially after an extremely tough 2020.



To participate, simply buy any Camel Antiseptic Liquid with a scratch panel. Scratch and text the code revealed to 1393 free of charge to all networks. You can instantly win airtime and will be entered into a draw. Every week, 1 winner will be selected live on radio to win an all-expense paid trip for 2 to Dubai. The winners get to travel to Dubai In September to visit Dubai Mall with shopping money, Burj Khalifa, Desert Safari, Dubai city tour, Aquarium and many more. All food, tours and accommodation will be taken care of.



In explaining what is different this year, the Category Marketing Manager for Personal Care at PZ Cussons Ghana, MaryAnn Boaten stated that, “We have taken into consideration the current Global pandemic hence the travel period will be in September and not earlier.



We will pay for all Covid tests to be done before the trip” She further stated that Dubai is one of the safest places to travel to during this period and Camel Antiseptic will be providing health insurance for all winners and their partners.



Winners will also enjoy staying in a 5 star hotel with strict Covid protocols observed. Winners will also be provided with a month’s supply of PZ Cussons hygiene products to cater for their physical wellbeing.



Camel Antiseptic Liquid can be found in everyday neighbourhood shops, Supermarkets and open markets across Ghana with prices ranging from GhS 7 for the small pack to the 1L family pack for GHS36.



For more information about the Camel Buy and Fly promotion season 3, visit @CamelNowFromCarex on social media