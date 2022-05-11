PURC to meet ECG, GWCL over tariff hike demand

Business News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) will today, Wednesday, 11 May 2022, hold a meeting with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company of Ghana (GWCL) on the increment of tariffs proposed by the two utility service providers.



The ECG and the GWCL have proposed an increase in tariffs for 2022.



The ECG proposes that the PURC allow the power distributor to charge 148% more as a tariff for 2022.



It also wants 7.6% average adjustments between the periods of 2023 to 2026.



Also, the Ghana Water Company has made tariff hike demands.



It argues that while the average tariff per cubic meter in 2019 was 1.27 USD, it was reduced to USD 1.13 due to cedi depreciation.



For the GWCL, the current domestic tariff of GHS3.29 per cubic meter to consumers within 0-5 cubic meters is less than what the poor in rural areas pay, which is about 10 cedis.



Both utility companies are concerned about the PURC’s refusal to adjust tariffs to match the cost of production.



This, both companies have indicated, has affected their operations and, therefore, wants the PURC to provide a remedy to the problem.