PURC to begin engagements for proposed tariff review

Business News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, PURC will from next month start engagements for proposed tariff increases by the utility companies.



This follows the approval of the tariff guidelines by the PURC Board.



Acting Executive Secretary of the PURC, Dr Ishmael Ackah, who was speaking during a webinar with social Accountability Actors on Electricity tariff setting processes in Ghana, said the regulator is seeking to come out with tariffs that will be transparent and accepted by all when the process is complete.