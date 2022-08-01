PURC holds tariff setting workshop for media

Business News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission(PURC) on Friday, July 2022, organized a workshop on tariff setting for the media.



The objective of the engagement with the media was to give an insight into the tariff determination process and the key considerations when determining a new tariff and also to enlighten the media on how the PURC operates.



At the conference, the Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr. Ismael Ackah announced that the independent body has reached an agreement with the government and utility providers on new tariffs.



He, however, failed to disclose the terms of the agreement which is expected to be announced soon.



The Principal Manager of Regulatory Economics, Robert Saka Addo elucidated that the PURC has a laid down process of setting a new tariff.



In his presentation, he explained that the mandatory process that the PURC goes through in setting tariffs are filing of tariff proposals by providers, fact-checking of data, validation and analysis, and determination of costs as well as revenue requirements.



He said that for the PURC, new tariffs are aimed at designing or allocating revenue requirements to consumer classes, whereas for the utility providers, new tariffs aim at stabilizing their revenues and recovering their investments, among others.



At the moment, all the aforementioned procedures have been exhausted by the PURC, government, and utility providers. He disclosed that the new tariffs will be announced soon.



PURC has also revealed their mobile application which is only accessible to Android users is ready for use by consumers. The PURC app provides a more convenient and effective alternative for consumers to file their complaints and also access other essential information about PURC.



