PURC facilitates over five million cedis credit adjustment for consumers

Business News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: GNA

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has facilitated a credit adjustment of 5, 154, 232.



The consumers complained to the PURC about the unfavourable services from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Madam Gifty Bruce-Nelson, the Greater Accra Regional Manager of the PURC, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, said some of the complaints were frequent power outages, high bills, unit recoveries, faulty metres, wrong tariff class, interruption of water supply, and discoloured water.



She said the Commission welcomed any such complaints from consumers to ensure the utility companies delivered their services satisfactorily.



Madam Bruce-Nelson said: “Better services to consumers is always of utmost importance to the Commission.”



To improve satisfactory customer service, the Commission was embarking on sensitisation programmes for utility service providers on good customer relations to prevent misunderstandings, which would affect payment of bills, she said.



She, however, advised consumers to pay their bills promptly, stop illegal connections and practices that prevented the service providers from providing them better services.



She pledged the Commission’s preparedness to always listen to complaints and address them promptly.



“Consumers of utility services must not hesitate to lodge their complaints with the Commission for redress,” she added.