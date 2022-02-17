PURC dismisses Minority’s tariff hike claim

Business News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has dismissed Minority’s claim that it has secretly increased tariffs.



The Minority had demanded the immediate suspension of what they described as clandestine hikes in electricity tariffs by the PURC.



Ranking Member on the Energy and Mines Committee, John Jinapor, observed that the price hikes had been in force since the beginning of February this year without the knowledge of consumers, a situation he described as insensitive and illegal.



Addressing the press in Parliament on Wednesday, February 16, Mr Jinapor who is also a lawmaker for Yapei Kusawgu said, “We did our own investigations and realized that PURC has secretly increased the tariffs by very huge margins...The law demands that before the PURC can made this adjustments, they will need to to consult the customers and consumers. Secondly, after the increment they need to inform Ghanaians but they have done this secretly and have started charging the people."



"We the Minority members on the Energy and Mines Committee are asking the PURC to reverse the charges, their action is illegal,” he stated.



But the Public Relations Officer of PURC, Bawah Munkaila denied this claim of the Minority.



He told TV3 on Thursday, February 17 that “The Commission has not yet adjusted tariffs.”