PURC defers tariff announcement

Business News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has deferred the 2022-2027 multi-year major tariff announcement scheduled for July 1, 2022.



The Commission said the announcement would be made on July 15, 2022.



A statement signed by Mr Ishmael Ackah, Executive Secretary, PURC, said the deferment had become necessary to broaden the tariff consultation process to "solicit for more independent views."



It said there was also the need to independently verify submitted projects(completed or work in progress) and allow for deeper consultations with the key stakeholders.



"The above has led to the need for more time for further review of the tariff proposals submitted by the utility service providers, and to incorporate the findings of the regulatory audit and views of all stakeholders across the country," it said.



The Commission said it had engaged most of its stakeholders, including the Parliamentary Select Committees on Finance; Mines and Energy; Water, Works and Housing; Development Partners; Civil Societies; Organised Labor; Industry; Media; Religious Groups; Academia, and the public.



"The Commission wishes to assure all stakeholders of its commitment to ensuring a transparent, fair, and an all-inclusive process in determining the multi-year tariff," it added.



The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have proposed tariffs of 334 per cent and 148 per cent respectively, to the PURC for approval for the year 2022.



They cited increase in their operational cost, exchange rate, high inflation and depreciation of the local currency (Cedi) against its major trading currencies (Dollar and Pounds sterling) as the reasons for their tariff proposal.