PPA board to establish ad-hoc committee for monitoring of approved contracts – Chairman

Business News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The PPA board wants to improve its image of the procurement process



• It is seeking to establish an ad-hoc committee



• The committee will implement the monitoring of approved contracts



Board Chair of the Public Procurement Authority, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, has said it will soon commence a process to monitor the implementation of approved contracts.



According to him, despite the approval of contracts by the Authority’s board, there is no monitoring mechanism in existence to ascertain the level of work executed on the contracts.



In an interaction with JoyNews, Professor Ameyaw-Ekumfi pointed the PPA board is vouching for the establishment of ad-hoc committee that will place primary focus on the monitoring processes of contracts approved.



“The entities have monitoring unit but PPA does not have a monitoring mechanism which will indicate to it that look, this thing you approved was done properly. It may not be permanent. It’s going to be an ad-hoc committee with consultants because we don’t have the capacity but we are going to make sure that whatever we approve is properly done on the field and not rely only on the entity,” he said.



“If we want to do our work well, I think this approach is very important. This recommendation has been seriously confirmed by the board and we are going to further deliberate on it to look at the finance strategy,” he added.



The PPA board chair said the move forms part of efforts towards improving the image of the procurement profession, ensure accountability, transparency and value for money in the procurement process.