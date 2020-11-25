Business News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Over thousand Odwana traders validated for MASLOC loans

Microfinance and Small Loan Centre

The first day of the validation of traders whose wares got burnt at the Odowna pedestrian shopping mall at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in the Klottey Korley Municipal Assembly of the Accra on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, recorded over one thousand traders.



The validation exercise which took place at the Klottey Korley Municipal Assembly Hall with twenty personnel is being done by the Microfinance and Small Loan Centre (MASLOC).



The exercise is to facilitate speedy processes of relief funds to the victims of the inferno.



Hundreds of stalls at the Odawna Market at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra were burnt on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



The fire left residents of the area and shop owners at the market, also known as the Pedestrian Shopping Mall in shock.



The Klottey Korley Municipal Assembly has furnished MASLOC with the names of the traders and they are giving each one of them a special loan package to enable them to re-start business before Christmas.



Speaking in an interview with Onua FM’s Yen Sempa on Wednesday after the first validation exercise, the Greater Accra Regional Director of MASLOC, Dennis Okyere Danso, said “we sent 20 of our staff to the scene of the fire for the registration exercise but the place was not set for the validation so we moved to the Assembly and we were given a befitting place to begin the exercise.



“It was done at the Municipal Assembly Hall and as at 3 pm, over one thousand traders had been registered”.



He said, “we registered 1,102 traders and we are going to continue today while other staff of MASLOC work on the papers”.



Okyere Danso assured that the first traders who were registered on Tuesday would, by all means, be given their relief fund on Friday, November 27, 2020.











