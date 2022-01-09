Over politicisation of economic issues affecting Ghana’s development – Nii Kpakpo Addo

Business News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Political parties must come together to draw an economic plan for Ghana – NDC member



With an economic plan, Ghana will develop irrespective of the party in power – Samoa Addo



We can politicise governance style and not economic issues – Nii Kpakpo Addo





A member of the NDC, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, has said the over politicisation of economic issues is greatly affecting Ghana’s development.



Speaking on Asaase Radio on December 8, 2022, Samoa Addo, said the two leading parties must come to an agreement not to politicise issues regarding Ghana’s economy because it is affecting the development process of the country.



“If we’re not prepared to depoliticise our economy, we will not develop as a nation because we don’t have what it takes in terms of economic structure to jump from point A to B without a common agenda. If we don’t depoliticise the economy, it will be very difficult to develop this country,” Asaaseradio.com reported.



He said instead of politicizing the issues the two leading political parties, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP), together with order stakeholders should rather come together to come up with an economic plan for the country.



“We need to have a common economic plan. That plan is apolitical, we go for a national summit or something and agree that this is the plan for Ghana for the next 15 years, when you (any party) come into power you can’t change it. You are bound by it.”



According to him with a common economic plan, the government irrespective of the party in power would be focused on achieving the economic goals of the country without fees of impediment from other stakeholders.



“When we have a common economic plan, then we know that if for the first five years it is going to be very painful economic systems or decisions we have to take, there will be no NDC, NPP battle over whether we should have these taxes.



“For example, E-Levy if we all agree that the economic teams of both parties must come together and say as for the economy this is what Ghana needs, so Ghana first,” said stated.



Nii Kpakpo Addo who is also a legal practitioner said what politicians can do is to criticise the governance of the party in power with regards to its expenditure, appointments and order issues relating to governance.



“If you have a common plan, you know that you are not going to be worrying about your opponent hitting you in respect of the economy, let him hit you because of governance issues. If you are wasting money in terms of specific projects, maybe you are buying unnecessary cars, you have appointed excess ministers… these are some of the things legitimately you can criticise,” he said.