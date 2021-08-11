Over 5.8 million transactions recorded on Ghana.Gov platform - Ofori-Atta

Business News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said more than 5 million transactions have been made on the newly installed Ghana.gov platform since its piloting in June last year.



According to the Minister, the platform is intended to make government’s services to the general public in a much convenient manner adding that the total value of the transactions processed so far amounted to GH¢21 billion.



“Over 5.8 million transactions have so far been carried out on the Platform since its inception in June 2020, with a value of GH¢21.0 billion as at 4:30pm on Monday, 12th July, 2021.”



Ken Ofori-Atta made the revelation during the induction of a new Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Board on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.



The Ghana.gov is a platform for processing of all payments and transfers (both electronic and cash) against predefined service flows of each MDA and MMDA.



He urged members of the new GRA Board and other government agencies to not relent but strive by managing post-payment workflow, customer notification, feedback and service ratings to make the platform a channel of success for the Ghanaian economy.



“We have further launched a Centralised Digital Payment Platform dubbed the Ghana.Gov Platform to improve the ease of paying taxes and provide real-time view of lodgements and government revenue for efficient planning and resource allocation," the minister averred.



Within the period of June 2020 to July 2021, the GRA Authority raked in the most revenue of over GH¢20 billion, the Metropolitan, the Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) brought in a total revenue of GH¢177, 727, 154.37 while the Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) contributed GH¢168, 320.



