Over 40 phone models that will not support WhatsApp from November

Business News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

• WhatsApp is set to make changes that will affect its list of supported devices



• Some phones will no longer be able to run the popular messaging app effective November 1, 2021



• The list of affected devices includes iPhones and some phones running on Google’s Android



The world’s most popular messaging app, WhatsApp, is set to make a significant cut down on the number of phones its application supports.



According to WhatsApp, some versions of popular mobile phone operating software including Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android will no longer be able to run the popular messaging app.



The 43 affected list of phones covers both iPhones and other phones running Google’s Android OS.



WhatsApp has recommended affected users to upgrade to phones running Android OS 4.1 and newer, or iPhones running iOS 10 and newer to continue using the app. WhatsApp also says that select phones operating on KaiOS 2.5.1 newer are suitable.



Below is the list of phones which will not be able to support WhatsApp effective November 1, 2021.



Apple



The iPhone SE, 6S and 6S Plus.



Samsung



The Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.



LG



The LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.



ZTE



The ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.



Huawei



The Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2.



Sony



The Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S.



Others



The Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.



What can affected users do?



WhatsApp users affected by the new move have no option than to upgrade to a supported phone.



How to protect your chat and data from being lost



Affected users can backup their message history to iCloud for iPhone users while Android users can do same to their Google Drive for later transfer to a new device.