Over 300 women in Nanton go into 'lucrative' beekeeping business

Business News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: Mumuni Yirifa Yunus, Contributor

Correspondence from Northern Region



Women farmers in the Nanton District of the Northern Region have started commercial beekeeping business as an alternative income livelihood source.



The women, numbering over 300 say the beekeeping business is a good alternative to their dying traditional farming business.



Most of the women farmers, hitherto engaged in either subsistence farming or shea nut picking for a living.



However, the rising cost of farm implements and inputs and the lack of support for their shea nut picking business meant most of these women could no longer continue with them.



“These days, farming has become very expensive because you cannot buy fertiliser or seedlings. Even after struggling to buy them, the rising cost of fuel makes it difficult to get tractors to plough your farm because their charges are high” one of the farmers told GhanaWeb.



“Most of us were not going to farm this year, because we could not have afforded it” she said.



Mariam, another bee-keeping farmer told GhanaWeb that the beekeeping business is lucrative and her farm has already been colonized and is anticipating her first harvest in two weeks time.



She said her introduction to the technology of bee-keeping has taught her that everything is possible.



“We used to believe that people could not keep bees on their farms. At first, it appeared impossible, but now that we have gain new knowledge, the impossible has become possible” she said.



For Sanatu Zakaria, the bee-keeping business has become a fulfilling activity for most of them.



"For me, it's a rewarding task to think that you're taking care of these creatures while also getting money from them. I've grown some affection for bees and wish I knew how to raise more insects" she told GhanaWeb.



The women farmers were introduced to the bee-keeping business by Tamale-based Non Governmental Organization, SWIDA Ghana and the World Food Programme.



The project, according to Zakaria Ibn Abdullah, a Field Officer for SWIDA Ghana is aimed at empowering the women with beekeeping skills while providing support for them to go commercial.



He said even though beekeeping was not a regular activity in the Nanton District, it has been popular due to training and support offered to the women by his organization.



He encouraged the government and individuals to invest in beekeeping, emphasizing the benefits to both farmers and the environment.



According to him beekeeping does not only benefits the agricultural industry it also benefits the spread of wildflowers and plants.



A single beehive can generate between 2 and 3 gallons of honey in three to four months.



A gallon of natural honey costs between 100-200 Ghana cedis, depending on the season and where it is being sold.



