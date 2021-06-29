Over 300 graduates offered jobs at Toyota, Suzuki assembling plant – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

•Over 300 graduates have been offered jobs at the Toyota, Suzuki assembling plant in Ghana



•The highly skilled jobs being created at the facility will reduce the use of foreign exchange to import second-hand vehicles



•The Toyota Tsusho Vehicle Assembly Plant is located at the Free Zones enclave in Tema



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that some 300 young Ghanaian graduates from tertiary institutions across the country have been offered employment opportunities at the Toyota Tsusho Vehicle Assembly Plant.



According to the president, the new and highly skilled jobs being created at the facility will reduce the use of foreign exchange to import secondhand vehicles, boost the exports of Made in Ghana cars to other African markets and earn the nation much needed foreign exchange.



“This facility has already offered some three hundred and thirty-four (334) employment opportunities to young Ghanaian graduates from our tertiary institutions across the country, notably from the University of Ghana, the University of Cape Coast, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the George Grant University of Mines and Technology, and some technical and vocational institutions,” the president said.



“The vision is to make Ghana a fully integrated and competitive industrial hub for the automotive industry in West Africa, and we are very much on course,” he added.



