Over 280,000 jobs projected under 1D1F – Trade Minister

Business News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

1D1F an Akufo-Addo administration initiative



148 projects under construction completed, Alan Kyerematen



106 factories currently operational



Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has disclosed government is projecting to create over 280,000 jobs under the One-District-One Factory initiative.



According to him, the industrialisation initiative has so far created over 153,000 direct and indirect jobs with some 106 factories currently in operation.



Answering questions on the floor of Parliament on December 15, 2021, sector minister for trade and industry said the initiative is expected to propel job creation efforts and enhance industrilisation.



“The 106 factories that are currently operational have created a total of 153,782 direct and indirect jobs. Mr. Speaker, it is expected that when the additional 148 projects currently under construction are completed, the cumulative number of direct and indirect jobs created will increase to 288,599,” Alan Kyerematen said.



The One-District-One-Factory initiative forms part of the New Patriotic Party administration’s agenda towards industrialization; value addition and job creation.



The initiative is hinged on promoting local participation in economic development with the motive of encouraging community-based public/private partnerships with an aim of yielding results through a massive private sector-led nationwide industrialization drive.



The industry-focused agenda also seeks to equip and empower communities to utilise their local resources in manufacturing products that are in high demand both locally and internationally.