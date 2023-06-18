Over $2 billion disbursements made by Afrexim Bank to Ghana over the years – Governor

Business News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, has highlighted the role the Afrexim Bank has played in Ghana’s development.



According to him, the Bank has over the years disbursed over US$2 billion to Ghana.



Last year the Afrexim bank disbursed US$750 million cocoa syndicated loan to help the country’s cocoa sector and also help the depreciation of the cedi.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 30th Afrexim Bank Annual meetings being hosted in Ghana, on June 18, Governor Addison said: "We in Ghana have also benefited from a cordial and productive relationship with AFREXIMBANK over the years. To mention a few, AFREXIMBANK’s first official deal was a participation in a syndicated loan to the Ghana Cocoa Board."



"The AFREXIMBANK also provided support to Ghana’s Volta River Authority in 2014 to enhance energy generation and helped resolve the energy crises the country experienced during that time."



He also noted that AFREXIMBANK has had a good working relationship with us at the Bank of Ghana and facilitated foreign exchange swap arrangements with banks in Ghana to boost foreign exchange liquidity support for Ghana’s international trade.



“Just recently, in the midst of Ghana’s economic crisis, AFREXIMBANK agreed to extend a US$750 million loan facility to the country to finance capital growth-related expenditures in the 2022 Budget. Over the years, various collaborations between Ghana and AFREXIMBANK have resulted in the disbursement of over US$2 billion to support various development and trade-related initiatives in Ghana,” he said.



