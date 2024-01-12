Over 19,000 pensioner 'ghost names' Cleared from SSNIT as it saves GH₵480m

Business News of Friday, 12 January 2024

The Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr John Ofori Tenkorang says his outfit has been able to save GH₵480 million by removing pensioner ghost names from the pensions payroll.



According to Dr John Ofori Tenkorang, a total of 19,100 pensioners who are supposed to be dead, or failed to validate their documents with the SSNIT were affected from 2018 to November 2023.



Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Pension Indexation Report, the Director-General Dr John Ofori Tenkorang indicated that as and when the affected pensioners authenticate and validate their information with the Trust, they will ensure a smooth facilitation of their monthly payouts.



Giving updates on the 2024 pension Indexation report, Dr John Ofori Tenkorang said SSNIT, in consultation with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has pinned the monthly pensions upwards by 15% for the year 2024.



Meanwhile, reacting to this, the General Secretary of the National Pensioner Association Mr Stephen Boakye welcomed the 15% Indexation for 2024, adding that they least expected such a huge percentage amidst current economic challenges.