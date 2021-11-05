Over 15 million Ghanaians on tax database due to digitilization - Oppong Nkrumah

Business News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has applauded the government's efforts to digitally transform Ghana.



The Minister, on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in an interview on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'' outlined some major digital interventions and strides made by the Akufo-Addo government.



He touched on the tax system where, according to him, before the digitization era under the Akufo-Addo administration, only 4 percent of Ghanaians were paying tax.



As the country primarily depends on taxes in distributing the nation cake, four percent of Ghanaian taxpayers is disturbing as it attributed to the underdevelopment of Ghana.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah expressed excitement that the digitalization programmes introduced by the government has helped to correct the system.



"Four (4) percent of Ghanaians were on the tax database...Today, by the help of Dr. Bawumia and the Government of Ghana, because we have advanced our national ID, digital property address system, interoperability and currently started to merge our databases, we have moved from 4% to 86%," he said.



He disclosed that 86 percent represented 15.5 million Ghanaians on the tax database.



He urged Ghanaians to embrace the digital initiatives by the Akufo-Addo government stating, "the poverty gap has always been a technology gap".