Over 100 exhibitors participating in largest agriculture exhibition in Accra

Business News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: gna.org.gh

A three-day agriculture exhibition, the largest to be held in Ghana, opened in Accra on Wednesday with more than 100 exhibitors showcasing variety of agricultural products and services.



The exhibition, organised by Agritech West Africa, a leading exhibition company in India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, covers the entire agriculture value-chain.



It ranges from machinery, agrochemicals, food processing, packed food and beverages and attracted exhibitors from Ghana, South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, United Kingdom, India and some agribusiness companies from the West African Sub-region and Europe.



It is being held on the theme: “Agriculture Modernisation and the Adoption of Innovative Practices for Good Healthy Food".



The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Hardi Tufeiru, who opened the exhibition, said it was in tandem with President Akufo-Addo’s vision of making agriculture pivotal to Ghana’s developmental efforts.



He said the platform would provide a one-stop shop for farmers and stakeholders in the agriculture value-chain to access modern technology and vital information to aid decision-making.







"Agricultural exhibitions are strategic events organised all over the world by progressive countries seeking to promote the development of agriculture and to fast-track economic growth on a sustainable basis," he said.



"As an emerging economy seeking to accelerate growth and ensure sustainable development, Ghana has no choice but to adopt modern technology and best practices around the world to complement home-grown solutions for transforming its economy.”



Alhaji Tufeiru cited the policy on Planting for Food and Jobs, which was transforming the agricultural sector and benefitting more than two million people in the agricultural value-chain.







Mr Thomas James, the Project Director of Agritech West Africa, took the Deputy Minister round the various pavilions to interact with the exhibitors.



He noted that the programme would involve seminars, conferences and pre-fixed meetings to enable exhibitors to discuss potential collaborations, partnerships, distribution arrangements, joint ventures and investment tie-ups with businesses.



The exhibition is vital to helping stakeholders in Ghana’s agriculture and food processing industry to learn about new practices, products and modern technology/innovation around the globe and adopt same to improve their trade.



The companies would have the opportunity to connect and network with manufacturers and suppliers during the period.



All the major industrial and agriculture business chambers in Ghana and West Africa in general, including the Chamber of Agribusiness, West African Agriculture Chamber, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Association of Ghana Industries, and the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana are taking part in the exhibition.







Other exhibitors are the Federation of Farmer Organisation Network of Ghana, Federation of Association of Ghanaian Exporters Organisation, and Regional Farmers’ Co-operatives and Groups, as well as other international associations like the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, CCI France Ghana, ITA, ASSOCHAM and SEDA South Africa.



Mr Dhiraj Naidoo, one of the exhibitors and Operations Director of Zee Flava Fusion, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, told the Ghana News Agency that it produced Vegan and locally sauced ingredients, using natural fermentation techniques.



His products, especially red chillies, were organic and patronised by players in the hospitality industry.



The agriculture sector has been a key pillar in Ghana’s economic growth, contributing 19.1 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employing 38.3 per cent of the labour force in 2020.



The agricultural GDP growth rate was 7.4 per cent in 2020, confirming the Ministry’s recognition of the importance of the sector to delivering economic growth, creating jobs and boosting agribusiness.