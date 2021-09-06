Over 10,000 Ghanaians benefit from SSNIT Mobile Service Week in three days

Business News of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• SSNIT has completed the 2021 edition of its annual Mobile Service Centers Week



• According to SSNIT over 20,000 Ghanaians visited its Mobile Centers in three days



• This year's Mobile Service Week was marked between September 1 and 3



The Social Security and National Trust (SSNIT) says it provided services to over 10,000 Ghanaians in the first three days of operating its Mobile Service Week centers which were opened across the country between September 1 to September 3, 2021.



According to SSNIT, the stated number comes from data collated from 40 out of the 51 branches it opened across the country over the period.



The SSNIT Mobile Service (SMS) Week is an annual exercise where the staff of the Trust pitch camp at vantage locations across the country to bring its services to the doorsteps of its Members and Clients.



This year’s SSNIT Mobile Service Week was on the theme “Retirement Security for the Self –Employed: Join SSNIT Today as a Voluntary Contributor.”



The 2021 SSNIT Mobile Service Week focused on creating a favourable platform to enable more informal sector workers to sign onto the Scheme. Other services provided at the centers include the issuance of Statements of Accounts, SSNIT and NIA numbers merger and Renewal of Pensioner Certificates.



Clients who turned up were also served for benefits processing initiation and benefit status verification, employer registration, submission and validation of Contribution Reports, resolution of compliance issues and other general enquiries.



According to the Corporate Affairs Manager of SSNIT, Ms. Afua Sarkodie, the essence of the exercise is to help establish a constant engagement with its members and the public with focus on client satisfaction.



“As at Wednesday, 1st September, 2021, the number of people that had visited our centres was quite encouraging. This shows the growing interest in the Scheme and is indicative of the goodwill, support and trust SSNIT has worked to establish with its members and the public over the period”, she noted.



SSNIT currently has less than 20,0000 of its 1.6 million contributors being self-employed and the Mobile Service Week formed part of efforts by SSNIT to enroll more self-employed individuals onto the scheme.



Ms. Sarkodie disclosed that SSNIT will soon begin engaging leadership of the various trade groups in the informal sector to expand its coverage.



“These discussions are aimed at driving full participation of informal sector workers in the SSNIT Scheme by registering to join the Scheme and get benefits upon retirement, just as their counterparts in the formal sector,” she explained.



The targeted groups according to her will include Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU), Ghana Actors Guild and small businesses under the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), formerly, National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI).