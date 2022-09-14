Our water is not contaminated—GWCL

Business News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Stanley Martey, Communications Manager, Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), has refuted claims that water from the Company is contaminated.



He stressed that water coming from the Company met the best of international standards and was treated thoroughly and that if there was any contamination, it would be from the handling and storage by end users and the channel of water transmission and distribution.



Mr Martey said this during a panel discussion on the sidelines of a multi-stakeholder engagement on Ghana WASH Week celebration.



The event, organised by the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in the Water and Sanitation, brought together stakeholders in the sector to discuss issues facing the water and sanitation sector.



The event was on the theme, “Urban Water Supply in Ghana – Reflecting on the Past, Defining the Future.”



Mr Martey said the Company had over the years made a lot of investments in water treatment and accessibility through adoption of technology and changing transmissions and distribution channels.



On revenue mobilisation, the GWCL Communications Manager said they had put in place measures to ensure that they reduced the non-revenue water losses from 42 per cent to 35 per cent by 2025.



“A lot goes into reducing this non-revenue water losses which mostly occur as a result of illegal and inappropriate connections.”



“We have adopted digitilisation and technology in most of our operations, which we intend to use to meet some of these challenges,” he added.



Mr Attah Arhin, Chairperson, Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation, urged the GWCL to strengthen its regularisations and partnerships to enhance their service delivery.



He urged them to also enhance engagement with the public to address challenges end-users faced in water supply.



The Ghana Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) week is celebrated annually by stakeholders in the sector to discuss issues affecting the sector.



The theme for the week long celebration is: “Pursuing Greater Prioritisation and Behavioural Change for Sustainable Safe Drinking Water and Environmental Sanitation.”