Women Get More Executive Positions On Public Service Workers Union

General News of Thursday, 18 September 1997

Ho, (Volta Region) 10 Sept.,



The Public Service Workers Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress has given 10 more seats to women unionists on its executive council and management committee. Each region will now have a representative on the council. Only two women were serving on these bodies previously. Mr Abraham Tetteh Okine, Acting General Secretary of the PSWU, announced this at the Union's Volta regional women's conference yesterday. ''We are convinced more than ever before that it will take the experience, efforts and skills of both men and women activists to build a strong, formidable and more reliant union.'' Mr. Okine asserted. He praised women representatives on the national executive council for speaking their minds freely and objectively by which they have enriched deliberations of the union. Mr. Okine implored women unionists serving in such positions to encourage their colleagues to aspire to higher positions. He said the current focus on women in labour issues is not meant to create a parallel organisation within the labour movement but to build their confidence and commitment to the advancement of the labour movement. Mr. Okine assured women unionists that they would be given every support to enable them to rub shoulders with their male counterparts. Miss Veronica Tagbovi, who was re-elected as regional chairperson of the PSWU women's committee, called for financial assistance to the women's wing for training in the establishment and management of small-scale businesses. This will enable them to raise additional funds for the union. The conference elected Mrs. Elizabeth Timinka of the Audit Service as vice regional chairperson and Miss Janet Nunekpeku of the Statistical Service as Secretary.



