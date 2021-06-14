Our relocation not immediate, maybe in 5 years - Abossey Okai leadership

Business News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Co-chair of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Association has said, the planned relocation is bound to happen in about five years’ time.



His reaction comes on the back of some spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai protesting attempts by the government to relocate them to a new site.



Speaking to Desmond Frimpong on GhanaWeb’s BizTech programme, Mr Ampadu said the intended relocation is not an immediate action but will happen within the next five years.



“We are yet to even acquire the land so why this confusion. There is no cause for alarm. We will continue to do well for what is good for the association. We are planning for the future. The relocation is not an immediate action; we are looking to move within the next five years.



“We want the general public to understand that it is the association that is calling for the relocation and not to create an impression that it is the government is ejecting us,” he stressed.



The traders have in the last few weeks, accused their leaders of committing to the relocation without their consent. The leaders however insist they consulted the traders.



Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has announced the relocation of the spare parts dealers as part of measures to decongest the city.



According to him, the move will benefit the spare parts dealers as the new location is could be closer to the Tema Port where they clear their goods.



