Our meters are not for sale, stop using middlemen to acquire them - ECG

Business News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cautioned the public against dealing with middlemen, also known as ‘goro boys’, in securing the services at the company.



ECG’s Head of Communications, Theresa Osabutey, stated that the company had not hired the services of any agent or middleman and that anyone who did so did so at their own risk.



She was replying to inquiries from several listeners about whether the business had hired “goro guys” to distribute meters on its behalf.



“Apply for a meter at one of our district offices. Do not employ middlemen. Using middlemen is not a good idea. Most of them obtain the metre by using the information and details of others and thus do not use them,” she said.



She also urged the public to move to the higher levels if the services they require are not made available to them by officers within the stipulated time.



“As a customer, you must come into one of our district offices and apply for a meter.” Do not use middlemen or goro boys; we have not used middlemen and will not use them in the future,” she added.



She also revealed that the meter will not be sold, but that people who need meters will pay for the cost of the wiring that will transmit power to you.



She explained that the meters were the property of the ECG used to measure the quantity of power consumed by the public and bill them accordingly.



Madam Osabutey said it was, therefore, wrong for the meters to be sold to consumers and appealed to the general public to insist on their rights by refusing to pay for the electricity meters.