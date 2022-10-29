Our economy has 'ulcer' - NPP MP

Business News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr Stephen Amoah, has disclosed a major key that he believes will transform Ghana and make the lives of her citizenry better.



Speaking on Peace FM's "kokrokoo" programme, Dr. Stephen Amoah admitted that Ghana's economy is in bad shape but was hopeful with the right decisions and measures in place, the country will develop.



He argued that foreign imports are what is crippling Ghana's economy.



He was therefore of a strong conviction that Ghana will see great strides only when the nation stops the importation of agricultural produce and other items.



"People are complaining and they have the right to complain . . . the country has common areas of disturbing [I will say] interest [in quote]. We have basic problems that we have to admit, as a country, that NPP/NDC have all goofed.



"Our economy has ulcer from times immemorial till date because we import everything and that has affected employment. It has affected our currency performance. It has affected everything. Not until we get to the stage where any agricultural produce or product, we shouldn't import. We have no justification," he stated.



Dr. Stephen Amoah further noted that the development of Ghana is not contingent on the government alone but is the responsibility of every Ghanaian.



"We need a revolution in our minds. We must change . . . we should be committing ourselves to the cause of this country to benefit everyone along the social stratification, whether poor or rich, young or old, dwarf or giant."



