Our economic situation is frightening - Boakye Agyarko

Business News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP(NPP) and a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, has reportedly described Ghana’s economic crisis as frightening.



The presidential candidate hopeful, in a tape that has gone viral on social media, said anyone who would say Ghana’s situation was frightening is a lair and not being candid.



He implied that if America had not put pressure on the IMF to help save Ghana’s dire situation, the economy would have crashed a long time ago.



“I will admit that things have not gone as well as they should have. Those who claim that everything has gone well are lying. Despite our best efforts, I don’t believe we in this country understand where we are. I don’t believe so! I’m terrified as a former banker and economist.



“I’m not sure Ghanaians understand the state of our economy, if they do, we’ll be wailing by now. “This would have spiralled out of control if America hadn’t put pressure on the IMF,” Boakye Agyarko said when he met party delegates in Krobo in the Eastern region.