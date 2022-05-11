Our business will collapse if we relocate to Afienya - Abossey Okai spare parts dealers

Business News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai to be relocated to Afienya



You have outlived the purpose of Abossey Okai spare parts center, Henry Quartey to traders



Not all spare parts dealers are in support of relocation to Afienya, Henry Quartey told



Some spare parts dealers at the automobile hub in Accra - Abossey Okai have disclosed that they are not ready to relocate to Afienya as announced by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey months ago.



The minister had earlier stated that spare parts dealers have outlived their space at Abossey Okai, hence, their relocation to a more spacious place at Afienya.



He noted that about 22,000 people comprising 5,000 traders who own shops and 17,000 people operating on tabletops are trading at Abossey Okai.



Reacting to the above at a press conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, these spare parts dealers under a group called National Concern Spare Parts Dealers Association threatened to embark on a demonstration to register their displeasure against the relocation of traders to Afienya.



A leading member of the Association, Takyi Addo, asserted that their businesses will not thrive if they move to Afienya.



"We vehemently oppose the proposed relocation, we consider the decision as very unfortunate because it will not help we the spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai, relocating to a different place where we believe our business will not thrive," he said.



He pointed out that not all spare parts dealers in Abossey Okai are in support of the relocation to Afienya.



Meanwhile, the minister noted that the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council is in discussion with the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry to release between 2,500 to 4,000 acres of land for these spare parts dealers.



