Source: Otimah Investment Limited

Otimah Investment Limited awards hardworking Staff

Some executives of Otimah Investment Limited at the end of year party

As part it’s end of year celebration, Otimah Investment Limited, a Ghanaian owned company known best for providing reputable services for corporate entities in the area of cleaning, supply of general goods and transport, on December 26, 2020 celebrated its hardworking staff with an end of year party.



According to the Company’s Executive Chairman, Stephen Asiedu, the company was named after his mother Madame Christiana Otimah who is the Director of the Company and his sister Madame Bernice Owusu Ntiri as General Manager has over 200 workers which include corporate staff, janitors for the cleaning services, suppliers and those in charge of Transport.



The event which took place at North Kaneshie, Accra had in attendance; supervisors, executives of the company and majority of its workers which some were appreciated with some gifts as a token for their; hardworking, punctuality, respectfulness, promptness and neatness.



Executive Chairman, at the event added that due to the hard work of its janitors, Otimah Investment Limited was ranked 4th in Ghana as Janitors of the Banking Services they serve.



“Due to our workers’ promptness and availability to work most of our clients are happy and we are grateful to them. We pray the New Year will bring us more clients and more money in the pockets of our able staff.”



He said the company is yet to spearhead a campaign to ensure that janitors in Ghana are respected and paid well, “As Janitors, your work is very vital, it is not easy to wake up early to go to work and get something meager at the end of month. We have to pay them well and also respect their work. Most people disrespect them for this kind of profession. Otimah Investment Limited will take it on to help with the campaign.”



Madam Bernice Owusu, giving her goodwill message to her workers advised them to continue working hard as they have been doing, so that the New Year will unveil greater things for both the company and the workers, whiles their mother and director also asked workers to always cultivate the spirit of patience especially to people that they work with.



Mr Asiedu revealed that the company will launch its own cleaning detergents and soaps in the new year, which will be called the ‘Otimah Smart Clean' and will be available in all leading shops in Ghana and beyond.





