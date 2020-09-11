Press Releases of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: NHIS

Oti Region tops August rankings of NHIS Mobile Renewal enrolment

Mobile Renewal enrolment

In the order of regional rankings for August 2020, the newly created Oti Region recorded the highest number of Mobile Renewal enrolment with 14%, followed by the Western North Region with 8% and the Upper West Region with 6%.



Five out of the 16 administrative regions recorded increases in Mobile Renewal enrolment ranging from 14% to 1% between the months of July and August 2020.



The total number of renewals for the month of August 2020 was 717,992 representing an increase of 0.3% as compared to 716,001 renewals in the month of July 2020.



From September 2019 to August 2020, the ratio of Mobile Renewals to total renewals was around 75% and the ratio of mobile renewals to total renewals was 79% in the month of August 2020.



As usual, children under 18 category recorded the highest number of Mobile Renewals representing 47.7% followed by the informal category, (premium paying group) representative of 40.4% in the month of August 2020.



The Mobile Renewal Service is accessed by simply dialing *929# on any mobile phone and paying from mobile money wallets to stay active.



The Mobile Renewal Service offers ease and convenience to members and also gives members the opportunity to provide feedback on their attendance to the NHIA credentialed service providers.



Since its introduction, the NHIS active membership rose from 10.8 million in 2018 to over 12 million in 2019.



2019 Renewals



In 2019, a total of 9.1 million renewed their membership out of which more than 5.8 million members representing 70 per cent used the Mobile Renewal platform.



The overall standings indicated that 79.3% of the renewals constituted members who had renewed their membership with the Ashanti region recording the highest number, followed by the Greater Accra and Brong Ahafo regions.

