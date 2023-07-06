Organized Labour to meet NLC over Sunon Asogli’s termination of contracts

Business News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Organized Labour, Sunon Asogli Power Limited, and the National Labour Commission are expected to meet the National Labour Commission on Thursday, July 6, 2023.



This will be the third time the group will meet after their earlier engagements ended inconclusively.



The Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, expressed his optimism about the success of the meeting.



“There are issues that we have put before the Commission and those are the issues we are discussing, including the reinstatement of our brothers. And I’m saying that we have made some progress, the details will come after our meeting at 2 pm,” Dr. Yaw Baah was quoted by citinewsroom.com said.



Organized labour’s meeting with the NLC is to discuss matters surrounding the termination of the contracts of three of its members



According to the group, it will embark on its planned strike on July 10, if the three union leaders are not reinstated.



