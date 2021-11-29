Organisations urged to adopt talent-management plan to improve employee performance

Business News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: GNA

Organisations have been urged to adopt a talent management plan to identify and develop the skills and competencies of their employees to improve their performance.



“The talent management plan is basically the managing of the talents. Therefore, I suggest we adopt such a plan to be able to attract, retain and develop the skills and competencies of employees to enhance organisational growth,” Mr. Rockson Dogbegah, President of the Institute of Directors – Ghana, said.



At the 20th Graduation and Induction ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants – Ghana (CIAMC), he said identifying talents required organisations to know what they needed in terms of skills-set and reaching out to attract those talents to achieve their mission.



The event was on the theme: “Talent Management in the Administration and Management Consultancy Profession.”



Mr. Dogbegah said retaining and developing the skills and competencies of employees was critical to achieving organisational success since the performance of employees had a bearing on the organisation’s growth.



Talent development also required organisations to have a flexible support system for employees to be able to achieve job satisfaction, he said, and urged them to keep their promises to employees when attracting them.



“Often some organisations give promises to potential employees to attract them, however, they fail to deliver when they engage them,” Mr. Dobgegah said, adding that such a situation does not support organisational growth as it makes employees lose trust in them.



“One of the key outcomes as far as governance is concerned is trust. If employees cannot trust management, it is very difficult to achieve organisational growth,” he said.



Mr. Samuel Mawusi Asafo, the Chief Executive Officer of CIAMC, admonished the graduates to put to bear the skills acquired to be exceptional at their workplaces.



“We believe that when we use our knowledge and skills for personal and organisational development, it will transcend to national development.”



Talent management was necessary because organisational success was not just about having talents, but how they were managed to enhance growth, he said.



In all, 194 administrators and management professionals graduated and were inducted into the professional body.



They comprise seven professional fellows, 29 full members, 154 associates, and four graduates.