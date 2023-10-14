Ordinary Ghana passport holders now have 90-day visa waiver to South Africa

Business News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Holders of ordinary Ghana passports can now enjoy a 90-day visa waiver to South Africa, per year.



This was announced in a media release from the South African High Commission in Ghana.



Dated Friday, October 13, 2023, the letter states that governments of Ghana and South Africa have “agreed to implement the waiver for visa exemption for ordinary passport holders for a cumulative period of ninety (90) days per annum, with effect from 01 November 2023”.



It categorically also said anyone with an ordinary Ghana passport who desires to stay beyond the said 90 days would need to apply for a visa to enter the Republic of South Africa.



In confirmation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ghana, in a letter, has written to the media to "inform the general public that the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of South Africa have entered into an Agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passport".



The Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey-led ministry said, "The Agreement takes effect from 1st November 2023".



"Travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days," it explained, cautioning, however: "without recourse to work".



The news comes after Ghana was put on an e-Visa list by South Africa. The announcement was made in a letter by the South African High Commission to the media, dated Thursday, September 28.



The SA High Commission wrote to "inform that Ghana has been added by the Government of the Republic of South Africa on the E-Visa list, which means that Ghanaian nationals can apply online for visas to South Africa without visiting the High Commission.”



