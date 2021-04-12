Opportunity International donates PPEs to Akropong School for the Blind

Press Releases of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited (OISL), a multiple award-winning Savings and loans company as part of its CSR activities provided support to the Akropong School for the Blind in the form of provision of personal Protective Equipment worth GHS10,000.



The items presented included 200 packs of surgical masks, 500 pieces of sanitizers, and 300 packs of hand tissues.



During the presentation of the items to the management of the school, Madam Christie Love Koufie, the Head of Transformation of Opportunity International Savings and Loans indicated that crisis events such as THE COVID-19 pandemic always calls for institutions with a passion for showing care and love towards humanity to step up and support the vulnerable in the society.



She further indicated that this donation is part of the institution’s several presentation of PPEs to clients and the public as a form of its support in combatting the spread of the COVID-19 in various communities it serves.



Opportunity International Savings and Loans is the only financial institution that has a dedicated loan product dubbed ‘Empowerment loan’ specifically tailored for people with disability. The choice of the Akropong School for the Blind, therefore, emphasizes its focus on the vulnerable in the community.



Opportunity International Savings and Loans continues to serve about 581,000 depositors with loans, deposit products, and other financial and non-financial services across 10 out of the 16 regions of the country.



It is one of the leading Savings and Loans Companies in Ghana with 17 years of advancing financial inclusion and bringing clients at the base of the pyramid into mainstream financial services using an innovative range of products and approaches.



The parent company operates in 23 countries across the globe serving nearly 10 million clients with the Global office in Chicago, USA.