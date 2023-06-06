Operating without permits illegal, punishable – Chainsaw Operators told

Business News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Peter Appiah, Deputy Director in Charge of Environmental Health in the Mpohor District of the Western Region, says chain operators cannot operate without a permit.



According to him, it is illegal to cut down trees without a permit, and authorities will not hesitate to prosecute such individuals.



Mr. Peter Appiah stated that all chainsaw operators must obtain permits before cutting down trees in order to save our environment and that individuals should also participate in tree planting in order to save our environment from distraction.



He stated that tree planting is critical to environmental sustainability and has a positive impact on climate change issues, among other things.



"We have illegal chainsaw operators who do not have permits. Their activities endanger the environment, which is why we have consistently requested that all operators obtain permits. Aside from that, there are conditions that must be met before the permits are issued. One of the key conditions is to plant more trees to replace those that have fallen,” he said.



He also emphasises the importance of Ghanaians refraining from indiscriminate waste disposal, which poses a serious risk to public health, human life, and the environment in general.



"To avoid flooding, disease outbreaks, and public health crises, we must stop distributing waste indiscriminately. We must do this to protect the environment, maintain cleanliness, and maintain sanity.”