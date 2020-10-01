Press Releases of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Ghana Cocoa Board

Opening of 2020/2021 main crop cocoa season

Ghana Cocoa Board opens main crop cocoa season

It is hereby notified for general information that purchases of the 2020/2021 main crop cocoa season will commence on Friday, 2nd October 2020.



The producer price to be paid at all buying centres is Three Hundred and Sixteen Ghana Cedis, Eighty Pesewas (GHc316.80) per load of 30 kilograms for Grade I and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or Six Hundred and Sixty Ghana Cedis (GHc660.00) per bag of 64 kilograms gross.



A tonne of 16 bags is Ten Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty Ghana Cedis (GHc10,560.00).



Signed by:

Chief Executive

