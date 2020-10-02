Business News of Friday, 2 October 2020

'Open our shops or we demonstrate' – Ghanaians working in Nigerian shops

(GUTA) last year locked up over 600 hundred shops belonging to Nigerian retailers in Accra and Kumas

Some Ghanaians who work under Nigerians whose shops have been locked up by the Presidential taskforce on retail trade at the Suame Magazine in the Ashanti region have threatened to demonstrate against the government for closing down the shops of their employers.



Numbering over 200, the Ghanaians say their employers have genuine documents to operate and do not understand why the shops were closed down together with those who did not have genuine documents.



The closure of the shops, they said, has rendered them jobless and made it difficult for them to feed themselves and their dependents.



The closure of the Nigerian-owned shops, the aggrieved Ghanaians said also comes at a time when the deadly coronavirus has crippled Ghanaian-owned businesses, hence making it difficult for their fellow countrymen to employ them.



Addressing a press conference at the Suame Magazine today, Friday, 2 October 2020, they pleaded with the government to consider reopening shops belonging to Nigerians who have genuine documents to operate or they demonstrate and vote against the government.



Meanwhile, a 12-member delegation from Nigeria last month met with Ghanaian officials to resolve the Ghana-Nigeria retail trade war once and for all.

