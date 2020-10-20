Press Releases of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Onyema, Sadiku headline 2nd edition of United Capital Pan-African e-conference

Coming on the heels of the successful conclusion of the maiden edition of its Pan-African E-Conference, Investment and Financial services conglomerate, United Capital Plc, is set to host the 2nd edition of its conference on Friday, October 23, 2020, titled ‘Unravelling Investment Opportunities in Africa: The Role of Regulation & Technology’.



The panel session which will be held via video conferencing platform, Zoom, and streamed live on the company’s YouTube channel will be headlined by Chief Executive Officer of The Nigerian Stock Exchange, Oscar .N. Onyema, OON, Executive Secretary/CEO Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Yewande Sadiku and other crème of the crop professionals such as Chief Investment Officer, Heirs Holdings Limited, Sam Nwanze and Founder, AZA, Elizabeth Rossiello.



Speaking to the relevance of the event, Group CEO, United Capital Plc, Peter Ashade, said “As Africans, first and foremost, we have a collective duty to the continent to ensure that it upsurges from the confinement of underdevelopment.



As an industry leader, we are resolute in our commitment to exploring innovative countercyclical opportunities that will accelerate economic growth across Africa.



This e-conference is a convergence of investment and financial specialists who will provide relevant insights on investment trends and opportunities available”.



With our maiden edition attracting over a thousand attendees, we can guarantee that this session will be an extensive dialogue on the role of regulation and technology in enabling capital flows across Africa, stimulating investment opportunities, and driving growth across the continent.” he said.



The e-conference will be available via Zoom and YouTube, and will be moderated by the MD/CEO United Capital Asset Management Odiri Oginni, CFA.

