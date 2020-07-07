Press Releases of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: Onua Tv

Onua TV introduces health talk show 'Onua Doctor'

Health presents a challenge for all nations and according to a recent study done in the United States of America, majority of the respondents believe health is a problem in their country.



The study further established that the healthier the citizens of a country, the more effective the workforce of that country is likely to be. They are able to make important contribution to economic progress, as healthy population lives longer, are more productive and able to save more.



Onua TV, a subsidiary of Ghana’s leading Media Company, Media General is introducing an exciting health talk show from Sunday 12th July 2020 from 4PM to 5PM. Onua Doctor is a show designed to give viewers an opportunity to ask pressing questions concerning their health and wellness.



Each week, health professionals will be on the show as resource persons to discuss and educate viewers on various health matters. Viewers will have the opportunity to engage the resource persons and get answers to their questions through a phone conversation during the show.



Onua Doctor will be hosted by the extraordinary broadcaster and digital media professional, Nana Adjoa Owusu, widely known in showbiz circles as Ajoa Baloteli. The show airs this and every Sunday on Onua TV from 4PM to 5PM. Onua Doctor, Apomudenfie!

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.