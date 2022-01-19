Only two of our new staff have been sacked – BoG on mass dismissal reports

Business News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has said reports circulating on social media on recent dismissals by the Bank are misinterpreted.



The BoG in a statement dated 18th January 2022 said the information in the public domain is twisted and geared towards misinforming the general public.



“It is not true that 90 percent of recently recruited staff were found to have presented fake certificates,” the BoG added.



According to the Bank, the incident being referred to involves two (2) members of staff whose appointments were terminated for providing fake certificates as part of their employment documentation.



“As part of due diligence processes during and post recruitment, those found to have presented forged documentation (including academic and professional certificates) are either dropped from the recruitment process or their services terminated if already on-boarded and on probation.



“The Bank of Ghana wishes to put on record that dismissals are a regular Human Resources management function for staff whose conduct is unsatisfactory or have committed an offence, as stipulated in the Bank’s handbook on Human Resource Policies,” the statement concluded.