Only entrepreneurship secures you a job immediately after school – Oppong-Nkrumah

Business News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: bftonline.com

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has urged students, especially in the tertiary level to develop the passion and skill to become entrepreneurs as it is the only way to gain employment immediately after graduation.



According to him, students who venture into entrepreneurship would only be self-employed after graduation but would be able to also employ others and through that support the nation to reduce its unemployment numbers.



He gave this advice when he was addressing participants of a Career Fair organized by the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi in collaboration with the Pentecost University College (PUC).



The event which was held on 26th May 2022 attracted patrons mostly university students and graduates within the constituency and beyond.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah who was the special guest of honour advised the participants to not only develop and nature their skills to attract investments but also institutionalize their businesses to live beyond them.



He also advised the participants to use the opportunity offered through the Carrier Fair to acquaint themselves with the corporate firms and their activities in order to position themselves well to obtain experience through internships, and attachments to prepare for the job market.



The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi also entreated the participants, especially those yet to complete university to seek internship opportunities from the various agencies present at the Career Fair in order to gain working experience which will be crucial to their chances of recruitment in future.



Some of the firms that participated in the fair include Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), Ghana Health Insurance Authority, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, National Road Safety Authority, Electricity Company of Ghana, Volta River Authority, Consolidated Bank Ghana and GLICO.



The Career Fair was to shape the minds of the students about the job market and how they can position themselves to gain internships, attachments and jobs after school. Some participating firms exhibited available internships, attachments and job opportunities at their end.